Loop bank robbery: Suspect shoots security guard at Fifth Third Bank in Chicago

A bank security guard in downtown Chicago was shot as he confronted a male suspect fleeing the business Thursday afternoon.

Police say the crime occurred around 2:59 p.m. at 1 S. Wacker Drive, which is located in the Loop, and where there is a lot of foot traffic.

A Fifth Third Bank is located at the address where the armed robbery was reported.

Police say the 59-year-old security guard confronted the suspect as he was exiting the bank, at which time the offender pulled out a gun and shot the guard who sustained a graze wound to his right hand.

The guard then pulled out his gun and fired shots at the suspect. It is not known if the offender was struck.

Video obtained by FOX 32 shows the suspect leaving the bank with money in hand, as some cash is left behind, blowing in the wind.

According to police scanner traffic and the FBI, the suspect was a medium-built Black man, standing 5-foot-7, wearing a black hooded jacket, a mask, red hat, blue jeans, dark shoes, winter gloves, and he had a bag in his hand. He fled eastbound on Madison St.

He's currently not in custody.

Suspect in Loop bank robbery on March 9, 2023 | FBI

The security guard declined medical attention at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.

Armed bank robbery in Loop on March 9, 2023 | @OliverSloup/Twitter

Metra says the nearby Ogilvie Transportation Center was shut down for about 25 minutes due to the bank robbery.

Fifth Third Bank released the following statement:

"We are not able to speak to the details of the incident, but the safety of our employees, customers and the public is our utmost concern. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities. If I am able to share more as we learn more I will reach out."