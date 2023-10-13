2 charged in series of Loop burglaries, robberies

Two men were charged in connection with a series of armed robberies and burglaries over the past two months in the Loop.

Tim Jones, 43, and Cody Lloyd, 31, were arrested Wednesday in the 200 block of North Clinton Street. Chicago police said the duo is responsible for several armed robberies and burglaries along West Adams Street downtown dating back to early August.

All of the crimes occurred at retail businesses within a span of two blocks.

Five of the robberies took place in the 200 block of West Adams Street from Aug. 8 to Sept. 11. The other three robberies happened one block to the east from Sept. 16 to Oct. 4.

In each incident, Jones and Lloyd entered a business and stole property from inside. In three of those robberies, the duo was armed with a "dangerous weapon," according to CPD.

They were each charged with three counts of armed robbery and four counts of burglary. Jones was additionally charged with retail theft of greater than $300.

Jones and Lloyd are expected a detention hearing Friday at the Cook County Courthouse.