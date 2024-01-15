Expand / Collapse search
Loop business burglarized 3 times in the last two months

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Loop
CHICAGO - A business in the Loop has been burglarized three times over the last two months.

On three separate occasions, unknown offenders broke through the windows and doors and took items from inside the business, including computer equipment and bottled alcohol.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

  • 200 block of North La Salle Street on Nov. 29, 2023, at 2 a.m.
  • 200 block of North La Salle Street on Dec. 8, 2023, at 6:27 a.m.
  • 200 block of North La Salle Street on Jan. 4, 2024, at 5:16 a.m.

The offenders are described as two to four African American males between the ages of 20 and 40. They were wearing hooded sweatshirts, dark-colored pants, surgical/ski masks and backpacks.

If you have any information on these burglaries, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at (312) 744-8263.