Chicago crime: Robbers snatch gold chains from victims in the Loop

Police are warning of a series of robberies in recent weeks in which victims’ gold chains or necklaces were taken by force in Chicago’s downtown area.

The robberies took place throughout August in Grant Park, the Loop and nearby areas, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

In each incident, the offenders targeted lone, unsuspecting victims on park property and used physical force to take their property.

A gold chain or necklace was taken in each incident, police said.

Police described the suspects as one to four white Hispanic males and females between 20 and 40 years of age. There was also one African American male in a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and white gym shoes.

The robberies happened at the following dates and times:

1100 block of S. Columbus Dr. on Aug. 1 at 9:30 p.m. in Grant Park

200 block of E. Balbo Dr. on Aug. 2 at 9:45 p.m. in Grant Park

300 block of S. Columbus Dr. on Aug. 11 at 3:44 p.m. in Grant Park

300 block of E. Wacker Dr. on Aug. 13 at 5:25 p.m. in New Eastside

0-100 block of E. Wacker Dr. on Aug. 22 at 8:43 a.m. in the Loop

0-100 block of E. Wacker Dr. on Aug. 22 at 8:48 a.m. in the Loop

200 block of E. Roosevelt Dr. on Aug. 22 at 11:00 a.m. in Grant Park

100-200 block of E. Wacker Dr. on Aug. 29 at 4:12 p.m. in the Loop

What you can do:

Anyone with information on these incidents or the suspects is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com and use reference #P25-3-036A.