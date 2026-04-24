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Motorcyclist critically injured in Loop crash

By Will Hager
Published  April 24, 2026 10:44am CDT
Loop
FOX 32 Chicago
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The Brief

    • A motorcyclist was critically injured in a Loop crash.
    • Police say he ran a red light and struck an SUV.
    • No other injuries were reported.

CHICAGO - A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash early Friday in Chicago’s Loop.

What we know:

The collision happened just after 3 a.m. when a motorcycle traveling northbound on State Street allegedly disregarded a traffic signal and struck a Toyota SUV heading eastbound on Washington Street, police said.

The 25-year-old suffered a leg injury and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. 

No other injuries were reported. Police said citations are pending.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

LoopNews