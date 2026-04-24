Motorcyclist critically injured in Loop crash
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CHICAGO - A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash early Friday in Chicago’s Loop.
What we know:
The collision happened just after 3 a.m. when a motorcycle traveling northbound on State Street allegedly disregarded a traffic signal and struck a Toyota SUV heading eastbound on Washington Street, police said.
The 25-year-old suffered a leg injury and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
No other injuries were reported. Police said citations are pending.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.