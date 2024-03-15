Loop stabbing: Boy, 17, critically wounded during fight

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed and critically wounded Thursday night in the Loop.

The teen was fighting with someone he knew around 10:10 p.m. when they pulled out a knife and stabbed him several times in the first block of North State Street, police said.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.