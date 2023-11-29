Expand / Collapse search

Loretto Hospital celebrates patient's 100th birthday while unveiling Outpatient Physical Therapy Unit

CHICAGO - Loretto Hospital in Chicago commemorated a significant moment on Wednesday, inaugurating its state-of-the-art Outpatient Physical Therapy Unit and celebrating the 100th birthday of a remarkable patient.

Born when Calvin Coolidge was president and Time Magazine published its first issue, Lillian Fowler has been a loyal patient at Loretto for over a decade, receiving weekly physical therapy sessions.

A resident of the Austin community, Lillian worked in environmental services at the University of Illinois Hospital until her retirement in 1988. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility included a surprise celebration in honor of Lillian's century-long journey.

The newly opened Outpatient Physical Therapy Unit at Loretto boasts advanced equipment, featuring a state-of-the-art traction table for spinal decompression, private treatment areas, and a main gym. This milestone signifies Loretto's commitment to providing cutting-edge healthcare services to the community.