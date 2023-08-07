Loretto Hospital strike: Union rejects counter-offer, strike enters critical phase

About 200 workers at Loretto Hospital remain on strike after a weekend bargaining session ended with no deal.

The union went on strike a week ago and union leaders say the hospital is understaffed and that it's impacting the quality of health care.

They are demanding increased wages for all employees within the first year of a new contract.

Loretto says it has presented a counter-offer, meeting the union's wage demands over a two-year period instead.

A statement reads in part:

"Loretto's latest offer meets the SEIU start rate wage demands without putting an unrealistic financial strain on the hospital. The first year of the new agreement would focus on bringing our lowest-paid front-line workers to their requested rate and focus on the retention of hard-to-fill technical positions. The second year would focus on elevating the wages for all other team members."

The union has declined the offer. It is unknown when the two sides will meet again.