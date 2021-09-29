Lightfoot: Bears 'gotta come to the table' after bid for Arlington Heights racetrack

Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday since the Chicago Bears announced a bid to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse.

The mayor has mocked team management in recent months over reports that the Bears were preparing to leave Soldier Field, their longtime home.

She dismissed the possibility of a move, declaring the Bears should focus on beating their divisional rivals, the Green Bay Packers.

On Wednesday, she expressed disappointment that top executives have not met with her.

"The Bears cut a deal with former Mayor Richard Daley 20-plus years ago. It's clearly a deal that they don't believe now works for them, but I gotta know what their specific issues are and they've gotta come to the table," Lightfoot said.

"So they gotta come to the table. I saw George McCaskey back in June and said at that time, we're ready, willing and able. Not much happened over the course of this summer. We were supposed to meet yesterday. They canceled the meeting."

Lightfoot recently claimed that, "about 99%" of the criticism over her management style is motivated by racism and sexism.

Neither Bears or Arlington Heights officials took questions on Wednesday about the proposed deal.