Report: Chicago Bears' bid to purchase Arlington Racecourse property accepted

The Chicago Bears’ bid to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse property in northwest suburban Arlington Heights has been accepted, according to a report.

The team is expected to make the announcement Wednesday morning. The Bears submitted the bid to buy the land back in June.

A spokesperson for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office issued a statement to The Athletic.

"We are not surprised by this move. We remain committed to continuing the work to keep the team in Chicago and have advised the Bears that we remain open to discussions," the statement read.

When the bid was placed three months ago, Mayor Lightfoot called the move a "negotiating tactic" and "noise."

"The Bears are locked into a lease at Soldier Field until 2033. In addition, the announcement from the Bears comes in the midst of negotiations for improvements at Soldier Field. This is clearly a negotiating tactic that the Bears have used before. As a season ticketholder and longtime Bears fan, I am committed to keeping the ‘Chicago’ name in our football team. And like most Bears fans, we want the organization to focus on putting a winning team on the field, beating the Packers finally and being relevant past October. Everything else is noise," Lightfoot had said in a statement.

