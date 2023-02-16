$1.6 million LA hillside home on stilts hits market for 1st time in two decades

An iconic landmark that's been featured in the Hollywood blockbuster "Heat" could be yours for a cool $1.6 million.

This is the first time the 2,000-square-foot property at 1219 Dodds Circle has hit the market in two decades.

"Welcome to your new retreat just moments to downtown's burgeoning social, entertainment, and dining scenes," the listing reads.

The mid-century home is perched on stilts above a hillside in East Los Angeles overlooking the Hollywood Sign, the downtown LA skyline and Catalina Island.

The single-story home built in 1962 is situated on a quarter acre and features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and boasts an open floor plan with connected dining and living rooms.

Movie buffs will recognize some familiar interior spaces in the movie home of Danny Trejo’s Gilbert, the longtime getaway driver for the thief played by Robert De Niro in the 1995 action hit "Heat."

Yes, it's the same home where Trejo eventually dies, but you'll get to live in a piece of history! Listing agent Joshua Smith of Compass confirmed to FOX 11 the fake blood from Trejo's head left a stain on the floor for many years until they were redone. Another part of the home that remains intact from its feature in "Heat" are the dark wood double front doors.

The kitchen still has its original orange tiling and retro cabinetry which is now painted white. There are upgraded KitchenAid appliances, as well as a stained-glass window and wine fridge. There's also a 60-foot deck with panoramic views, a minibar, a putting green, a 200-square-foot studio lower deck, and yard.

The gravity-defying masterpiece even served as a case study for the engineering program at California State University, Los Angeles.

The current owners purchased the home in 2003 for $289,500.