Loud demonstration outside Kinzie Hotel in support of 12 workers locked out of their jobs

There was a loud demonstration outside the Kinzie Hotel in River North, in support of 12 workers who were locked out of their jobs after they participated in an informational picket.

On Labor Day, they had the power of the state’s unions behind them, including Unite Here Local 1, Chicago Federation of Labor, SEIU, AFL-CIO and IBEW Local 9.

Kinzie Hotel workers say when they showed up for their shifts, they were told to leave and they had been replaced by other workers.

Their union settled contracts for dozens of Chicago hotels, including Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt hotels. But Kinzie wanted some changes and the contract ended. Labor supporters started their noisy protest at 7 a.m., sending a loud message.

Workers were given a letter saying they violated the collective bargaining agreement and any further conduct would be referred to the police. The hotel management did agree to a future bargaining date.