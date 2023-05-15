Louie's Law aims to reduce substance abuse in Illinois schools

A bill that would create a comprehensive drug program for state public schools heading to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk.

Louie's Law passed the state house on Friday.

It is named after a suburban man who died from a heroin overdose in 2012.

Advocates called it a victory, saying education is key to reducing substance abuse.

If signed into law, the Illinois State Board of Education would develop and implement a program by July of next year.

"When my son, Louie, was using drugs, I didn’t have the knowledge or resources to intervene. But thanks to Illinois legislators, students like Louie and parents like me will have the skills and tools they need," Felicia Miceli said in a statement. "I am so grateful that Illinois legislators agree and thankful to them for prioritizing the health and wellbeing of our kids."