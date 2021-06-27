Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana farmer mistakes massive snake for 'tree branch'

By Chris Williams
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Digital Team

That's No Branch: Louisiana Farmer Spots Snake as It Moves Through Trees

A crawfish farmer in Kinder, Louisiana, who initially mistook a snake for a "tree branch", captured footage as the reptile made its way through trees on his farm. (Credit: Kalob Deaton via Storyful)

KINDER, La. - A crawfish farmer noticed a tree branch wasn't a branch at all when it started to move.

It turned out to be a massive snake. 

Kalob Deaton shared the footage of his discovery on his Facebook page on June 14.

"It's a jungle out here!" he posted. 

RELATED: Family 'absolutely shocked' when cat they thought they cremated returns home

Deaton told Storyful that after getting closer to what he thought was a branch "the object started moving" and he "noticed it was a snake."

"I got my phone and started recording it going tree-to-tree," he added. Deaton said he gave the snake the nickname Darrel, and "Darrel is still out there wandering around," the landscape.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.
 