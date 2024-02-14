Love in the air: Brookfield Zoo animals treated to heart-shaped treats on Valentine's Day

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Raisin, a Hoffmann’s two-toed sloth at Brookfield Zoo, received a heart-shaped sweet potato in celebration of Valentine’s Day. (Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)

Animals at Brookfield Zoo felt the love this Valentine's Day after being surprised with heart-shaped treats.

Grey seals and bottlenose dolphins at the zoo enjoyed ice and gelatin delights with heartfelt Valentine's messages. The dolphins recently returned to the zoo after an extensive renovation.

Zoo officials also gave a tasty treat to Sasha, one of the Amur leopards – raw meat in the shape of hearts.

Jasper, a pink cockatoo, and Raisin, a two-toed sloth, got to indulge in some heart-shaped fruits and vegetables.

"The animal care staff is always thinking of ways to physically and mentally stimulate the animals at Brookfield Zoo. One way is by providing them with a variety of different enrichment and food items they normally do not receive on a regular basis," the zoo said in a statement.

