Low humidity and lots of sunshine expected Thursday across Chicago

It will be hot today with plenty of sunshine. Low 90s.

Humidity levels will be even lower than yesterday and that could result in an elevated fire risk (red flag warning) as winds pick up this afternoon.

Tonight will be warm and breezy.

Tomorrow won’t be as hot-low 80s with scattered showers and possibly a storm in the area. Activity could begin in the morning. It won’t be "raining" all day.

The weekend currently favors dry weather with highs in the mid 80s away from the lake shore.

There are some concerns for a shower here or there that have recently emerged on some computer models.

The Fourth of July will be very warm, upper 80s, with showers and a storm being more likely at night.

Next week there are some indications we could enter a pattern of periodic storm clusters with drenching rainfall potential.

With drought-like conditions in place over much of Chicagoland, I’m in the camp of "I’ll believe it when I see it" regarding these prospects.