Lower Wacker crash: Woman dead after driver blows red light and hits another car, police say

The Brief A 19-year-old woman died after the car she was riding in ran a red light and collided with another vehicle late Thursday. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Lower Wacker Drive in the Loop. Police say no one is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.



A 19-year-old woman died and a man was injured late Thursday in a crash on Lower Wacker Drive in the Loop, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West Lower Wacker Drive.

A red SUV driven by a 56-year-old man with a 19-year-old male passenger was headed west when it attempted a left turn.

At the same time, a black sedan driven by a 19-year-old man with a 19-year-old female passenger was traveling eastbound and went through a red light, striking the SUV, according to police.

The SUV’s driver and passenger were not injured and declined medical treatment. The sedan’s driver suffered injuries to his body and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition. His passenger was also taken to Northwestern, where she died.

What we don't know:

The identity of the woman is unknown at this time.

What's next:

Police said no citations have been issued, and no one is in custody.

Major Accident detectives are investigating.