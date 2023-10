A 15-year-old boy was shot in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood Saturday night.

Police say he was standing on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of West Cullerton Street at 10 p.m. when shots were fired in his direction.

The victim self transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police say he was very uncooperative when asked about the incident.

No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.