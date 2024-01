A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck and face.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of West 21st Street at approximately 12:10 a.m., according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.