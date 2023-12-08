Lower West Side shooting: Man found dead in vehicle in Chicago

An 18-year-old man was found shot to death in a vehicle Friday night in Chicago's Lower West Side neighborhood.

Around 8:50 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered unresponsive in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle in the 1600 block of S. Laflin St.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A witness told officers that the offender was shooting from a gray van which fled the scene.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.