Aher Uguak had 11 points and 11 rebounds, Marquise Kennedy made the game-winning free throw and Loyola of Chicago beat Bradley 67-66 in a regular-season finale.

Cameron Krutwig had 16 points and three assists for Loyola of Chicago (21-10, 13-5 Missouri Valley Conference).

Lucas Williamson added 15 points.

Childs had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Braves (20-11, 11-7).

Nate Kennell added 19 points. Darrell Brown had 18 points.