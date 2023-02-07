Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket worth $850,000 sold in Chicago area

A winning Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket was sold last weekend at a gas station in north suburban Waukegan.

The ticket was purchased at Thorntons, 3233 Grand Ave., and matched all five numbers for Sunday evening's drawing.

The winning numbers were 17-20-22-24-35.

Almost 25,000 other prizes ranging from $1 to $200 were won in Sunday's drawing.

Thorntons will receive a bonus of $8,500 for selling the winning ticket.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their rewards.

Three others have won a prize of $500,000 or more playing Lucky Day Lotto so far this year, according to the Illinois Lottery.

