Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth nearly $1M sold in Elgin

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth nearly $1 million was sold at a 7-Eleven store in northwest suburban Elgin.

The winning $900,000 ticket for the Sunday midday drawing was purchased the 7-Eleven, 811 E. Chicago Street, the Illinois Lottery said. All five numbers - 11-13-14-23-26 - were matched to win the jackpot.

The store will receive a bonus of $9,000, 1% of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials said nearly 24,000 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $200, were won in the drawing.

Two other massive jackpots are up for grabs Monday night.

The Powerball jackpot has swelled to $900 million, the seventh largest in U.S. history. And the Lotto jackpot is now at $19.5 million, the largest of the year and the second largest in nearly five years.