Luis Gonzalez: Chicago man, 19, reported missing

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a 19-year-old man who has been missing since last week.

Luis Gonzalez was last seen around 8 p.m. at his Belmont Cragin home in the 5100 block of W. Deming Pl. on Oct. 26.

He's described as a Hispanic man, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-feet tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554.