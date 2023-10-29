Luis Gonzalez: Chicago man, 19, reported missing
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a 19-year-old man who has been missing since last week.
Luis Gonzalez was last seen around 8 p.m. at his Belmont Cragin home in the 5100 block of W. Deming Pl. on Oct. 26.
He's described as a Hispanic man, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-feet tall and weighing 200 pounds.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554.
Luis Gonzalez | CPD