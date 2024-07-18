Luis Moyotl: Missing Aurora boy safely located, police say

A missing 7-year-old Aurora boy who is deaf and has autism was safely located late Thursday night, police said.

Luis Moyotl was last seen around 6:15 p.m. in the area of the 600 block of S. Lasalle Street. He was wearing a white shirt, white shorts, and black sneakers.

The Aurora Police Department, along with K9 officers and drones, were searching for Luis.

Around 10:40 p.m., Aurora police announced the child was safely located. No further information was released.