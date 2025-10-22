Expand / Collapse search

Luis Velasco: Search continues for missing Chicago teen last seen in April

By Nic Flosi
Published  October 22, 2025 7:57am CDT
Missing Persons
The Brief

    • Luis Velasco was 13 when he went missing from Chicago on April 7.
    • The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help.
    • Authorities say Luis may still be in the area or could be in North Chicago or Waukegan.

CHICAGO - It’s been more than six months since 14-year-old Luis Velasco was last seen in Chicago.

What we know:

Luis was 13 when he disappeared on April 7, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

He is described as 5 feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds at the time he went missing. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Image 1 of 2

Luis Velasco | Provided

Authorities believe Luis may still be in Chicago, but he could also be in suburban North Chicago or Waukegan.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Luis’ whereabouts is urged to call the NCMEC at 800-843-5678 or the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6000.

The Source: The information in this story came from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

