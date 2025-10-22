Luis Velasco: Search continues for missing Chicago teen last seen in April

The Brief Luis Velasco was 13 when he went missing from Chicago on April 7. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help. Authorities say Luis may still be in the area or could be in North Chicago or Waukegan.



It’s been more than six months since 14-year-old Luis Velasco was last seen in Chicago.

What we know:

Luis was 13 when he disappeared on April 7, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

He is described as 5 feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds at the time he went missing. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Luis Velasco | Provided

Authorities believe Luis may still be in Chicago, but he could also be in suburban North Chicago or Waukegan.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Luis’ whereabouts is urged to call the NCMEC at 800-843-5678 or the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6000.