Luis Velasco: Search continues for missing Chicago teen last seen in April
CHICAGO - It’s been more than six months since 14-year-old Luis Velasco was last seen in Chicago.
What we know:
Luis was 13 when he disappeared on April 7, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).
He is described as 5 feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds at the time he went missing. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Image 1 of 2
▼
Luis Velasco | Provided
Authorities believe Luis may still be in Chicago, but he could also be in suburban North Chicago or Waukegan.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Luis’ whereabouts is urged to call the NCMEC at 800-843-5678 or the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6000.
The Source: The information in this story came from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.