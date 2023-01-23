Lunar New Year massacre: Victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting

Eleven people were killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations Saturday. The suspected gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran of Hemet, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a SWAT scene in Torrance. Detectives continue to search for a motive.

This is the worst mass shooting in Los Angeles County since a disgruntled ex-husband killed 10 people in Covina in 2008.

The massacre was the nation’s fifth mass killing this month, and it struck one of California’s largest celebrations of a holiday observed in many Asian cultures, dealing another blow to a community that has been the target of high-profile violence in recent years.

FILE - People have begun to leave flowers, candles, and other items at the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, CA for the victims of the mass shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Here's what we know about the victims who have been identified.

Ming Wei Ma

Dance instructor Ming Wei Ma, 72, also known as Mr. Ma, was killed in a final act of selflessness, according to witnesses, as he was the first to rush the suspected gunman.

Friends at the Langley Center remembered him as the man who sacrificed his life to save others.

"He was an extremely respected, very beloved, very caring teacher, instructor, extremely kind human being, and he's very much missed by everyone in the Star Dance community," friend Eric Chen said.

Mymy Nahn

Mymy Nahn, one of 10 victims identified from the tragic Monterey Park mass shooting. (Nahn family via KTTV)

Mymy Nahn was the first person fatally shot by Tran before he continued on his rampage in the dance studio, detectives confirmed.

The 65-year-old was an avid dancer who spent years going to the Monterey Park dance studio on weekends, her family said.

"It’s still sinking in what happened to Mymy… we are starting the Lunar New Year broken. We never imagined her life would end so suddenly," the Nahn and Quan family said. "If you knew her, you knew her warm smile and kindness was contagious. She was a loving aunt, sister, daughter and friend. Mymy was our biggest cheerleader."

Nahn's niece Fonda Quan provided more context on what led to her aunt's death.

"The way that it was described to us is she was already leaving dance. She was leaving slightly earlier than usual to prepare for Lunar New Year the next day," Quan said.

Quan continued saying her aunt was in her car with one of her dance partners. Nahn didn't see the shooter. Quan said her aunt was backing up but stopped when she saw someone walking past her car.

"She stopped because she saw a person walking by and that was the person that shot her," Quan said. "And then he proceeded to enter the ballroom and start shooting everyone else."

Quan said her aunt loved ballroom dancing and dressing up, and that she would go to the dance halls in Monterey Park and Alhambra at least once a week.

FILE - Inez Arakaki and her son Zachary offer prayers after bringing flowers to a makeshift memorial site in front of the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, on Jan. 23, 2023, where 10 people were shot dead late on Jan, 21, 2023. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Lilan Li

Lilan Li, 63, was confirmed to be one of the victims, per the Los Angeles County Coroner.

Xiujuan Yu

Xiujuan Yu (GoFundMe)

Xiujuan Yu, 57, was confirmed as one of the victims by the LA County Coroner. According to a GoFundMe account created by her niece, Yu immigrated to the U.S. in the early 2010s from China to create a new future for herself and her family.

"My aunt was in the middle of crafting that future with her husband and children, and now to have that journey suddenly interrupted is heartbreaking. She will never be able to witness what she dreamed of for all these years," her niece, Kathleen Fong, wrote.

Yu leaves behind a husband and three children.

Valentino Alvero

Valentino Alvero

Valentino Alvero, 68, was described by his family as a "loving father, a dedicated son and brother, a grandfather who loved his three granddaughters fiercely, an uncle who loved his nieces and nephews like his own."

"He loved people and hearing about their lives and in return, he shared his own stories with so much gusto and enthusiasm that you coudn't help but listen and laugh along with him. He loved ballroom dancing, he loved his community, and was the life of any party. We wish could let him he know that we will all miss him for the rest of our days on this earth. We hope that he danced to his heart's content until the very end and hope that he is now dancing in heaven.. He was a faithful servant of God and we know that he would want the world to lift his family in prayer more than anything.We appreciate all the messages of sympathy and we also request that we are allowed to mourn in peace from this point forward."

Nancy Liu

Nancy Liu, 63, was identified by family members as a victim killed in the shooting. Her daughter posted a photo on social media of her father, who was also shot at that dance studio.

She wrote in part, "My mom is gone. She never made it out of the dance studio. My family is devastated especially my dad."

Remaining victims

The remaining victims have not been publicly identified pending family notification, but the coroner confirmed that they are a:

Female in her 60s

Male in his 60s

Male in his 70s

Male in his 70s

And the 11th person who died in the hospital Monday was identified as a female in her 70s

If you're in distress due to recent incidents of mass violence, please know that there is help is available. Talk to experienced counselors at the Disaster Distress

Helpline for 24/7 emotional support. Call or text 1-800-985-5990. Click here for additional resources.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story will be updated.