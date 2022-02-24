Video shows lunchroom brawl at Oak Park River Forest High School; uncle of injured teens demands answers

Video of a lunchroom brawl was sent into the FOX 32 newsroom Thursday night of a fight in the lunchroom at Oak Park River Forest High School.

The uncle of two 15-year-old sisters in the freshman class said his nieces were attacked by a group of seniors after some sort of bottle-throwing incident moments earlier.

James Jenks says one of his nieces suffered a bloody nose, a fat lip, knots on her head, scrapes and bruises. He wants charges pressed against the older students involved.

"These are multiple seniors attacking two small 15-year-old girls," said Jenks. "They're not even 100 pounds, not even 5 feet tall, they're very small. And you can see by the video how severe the beating was."

Jenks says his nieces met with police Thursday night on their own because the school did not alert authorities.

FOX 32 reached out to the high school after receiving the video, but has not yet heard back.