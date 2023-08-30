Lurie Children's Hospital launches mobile clinic to bring care into Chicago communities

Lurie Children's Hospital is rolling out a new clinic on wheels in Chicago.

The Mobile Health Unit unveiled Wednesday has running water, bathrooms, a wheelchair ramp, Internet access and multiple examination rooms.

Lurie Children’s says the mobile clinic expands its reach and will let them bring high-quality care directly into Chicago communities.

"If we can take care of the basics, basic health care to make sure they have primary care, special attention for asthma, diabetes for example, it can make a profound difference in their futures, in their lives and ours as well," said Sen. Dick Durbin.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The rolling health center will deliver physicals, immunizations, well-child visits, asthma care, and more to community sites, office-based clinics, and Chicago Public Schools.