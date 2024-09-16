Lyons Township High School sued over alleged bullying incident that left student severely injured

Lyons Township High School is facing a lawsuit stemming from a May 2023 incident that left a student seriously injured.

The lawsuit claims school officials were negligent and should have been aware that two students were being bullied, enduring repeated insults about their appearance.

On April 28, 2023, both students were physically attacked at a playground near the school. A few days later, another fight broke out in the school's locker room.

During a third assault, one of the students sustained severe injuries.

La Grange police later arrested a juvenile and an 18-year-old, charging them with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery.