Lyric Opera of Chicago mourns loss of conductor Andrew Davis

The Lyric Opera of Chicago is mourning the loss of its esteemed music director emeritus, Andrew Davis, whose illustrious career left a memorable mark on the classical music world.

Anthony Freud, general director, president & CEO of Lyric Opera of Chicago, Enrique Mazzola, current music director, and Sylvia Neil, board chair, shared the news of Davis's passing on Sunday. He died at the age of 80 following a battle with leukemia.

Davis served as Lyric's music director and principal conductor for two decades.

"All of us at Lyric Opera of Chicago join the entire classical music world in mourning Sir Andrew’s passing. He was a true artistic partner to me and a shining light for so many of us. We will miss his incredible artistry, his extraordinary wisdom, his irrepressible humor, his unfettered zest for life, and his devotion to the arts and the humanities. We have all been incredibly fortunate to have had Sir Andrew as a constant inspiration for so many years," said Freud.

Davis led nearly 700 performances of 62 operas by 22 different composers. His impact as a composer extended beyond the Chicago concert hall with "award-winning recordings and international tours," Lyric says.

He also worked with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, the Glyndebourne Festival Opera, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

Davis's late wife died in 2021. The couple is survived by their son, Ed Frazier Davis, who is also an accomplished composer.

A private memorial service is being planned by the family. You can read Davis's obituary here.