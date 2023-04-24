Mackenzie Wychocki: Chicago girl, 14, reported missing

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding an at-risk missing 14-year-old girl.

Mackenzie Wychocki was last seen by a friend around 1 p.m. on Monday in the 3500 block of E. 114th St.

Police say the missing juvenile is in possession of a Ventra fare card that was last used on a 30 South Chicago CTA bus.

Wychocki frequents the area of 106th and Avenue B, according to police. She was last seen wearing light pink framed glasses, a black hoodie with a red heart design on the front, black dress pants with white pinstripes, white gym shoes with rainbow accents, and she was carrying a gray and blue book bag.

Mackenzie Wychocki | Chicago Police Department

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Police say the missing girl exhibited suspicious behavior indicating she may be depressed and suicidal, and that she may be in need of medical attention.

Wychocki is described as a white girl, with blonde hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 145 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-747-8274, or call 911.