Chicago’s first recovery-focused restaurant, Mac's Deli, serves up hope and opportunity

The newly opened Mac’s Deli in the West Loop is serving up more than sandwiches and hot dogs — it's also supporting Haymarket Center and the men and women who are in recovery from substance use.

In fact, Haymarket Center has helped tens of thousands of people overcome their challenges over 50 years of serving the community. The deli just adds to a long list of programs.

"This truly is a project decades in the making," said Dr. Dan Lustig, the President and CEO of Haymarket Center. "We’re really here to help patients rebuild their lives and come through treatment and that’s what this program is about. This is also a program that’s really designed about helping to support Haymarket center and what we do. So if people wonder about how they can address the unhoused or people with substance use disorders, simply by visiting and buying food at Mac’s Deli is one direct way of doing that."

The backstory:

The Deli is Chicago’s first restaurant staffed by individuals in recovery. It brings together two Chicago staples, thanks to a partnership with Vienna Beef.

Staff rotate in three-month-long cohorts that include four patient employees, who valuable restaurant experience. Mac’s Deli’s cohorts are overseen by two program managers that will receive certification from Vienna Beef’s Hot Dog University.

"It helps you get back into the flow of working a job," said graduate of the program named Amber. "It helps you transition to be able to move into a full-time job and I was lucky enough to get hired on to Aramark. The experience has also given her more confidence to stay the course with her recovery. She hopes others experiencing substance use disorders, follow in her footsteps.

"Just start climbing up that mountain. Just do it. Think about ... what you’re working toward. Life gets easier," said Amber. "Your family comes back around. I know the big thing for me sas my daughter. She’s very proud of me and the stuff that I’m doing and everything that I’ve accomplished. So keep that in mind You can work past all the things that you’re going through."

Haymarket has another reason to be proud.

"Four months ago we built a brand-new state-of-the-art pharmacy, so clients can get their medications here on site and when they leave to go back to the community, we can mail their medications directly to them, removing all barriers to care." said Lustig.