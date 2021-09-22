Macy's to hire 1,500 workers in Illinois ahead of holiday season

Macy's is looking to fill 1,500 positions across Illinois as part of a nationwide effort to hire up to 76,000 employees ahead of the holiday season.

The company is looking to hire full-time and part-time workers at its Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Blue Mercury stores, call centers and distribution centers.

A national hiring event is being held Thursday at over 500 stores across the country from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the company said.

Macy’s Minooka fulfillment center will also hold a hiring event Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Applicants can receive an offer on the same day they apply.

"Macy’s, Inc. colleagues are the foundation of the best-in-class shopping experience that customers know and love from our brands, whether they’re shopping in store, online or on our mobile apps," said Danielle Kirgan, Macy’s, Inc. chief transformation and human resources officer. "We are proud to provide colleagues with ample opportunities and resources to grow in a dynamic, collaborative and inclusive environment during the holidays and every day of the year."

The company is also offering referral bonus of up to $500 for every person they recruit to join Macy;s.

Candidates are encouraged to apply at macysjobs.com, bloomingdalesjobs.com and bluemercury.com.