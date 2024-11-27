Madigan trial: Judge in Larry Hoover case also presiding over Madigan corruption trial

The same judge whom Larry Hoover’s attorneys are trying to disqualify from considering his re-sentencing is presiding over Michael Madigan’s corruption trial.

Former alderman Danny Solis testified for a shortened fourth day before the trial breaks for an extended Thanksgiving recess.

On Wednesday, the jury heard more secret recordings Solis made while working as a mole for the FBI, which prosecutors allege prove a corrupt scheme between Solis and Madigan.

In the tapes, Solis can be heard offering to steer business to Madigan’s law firm in exchange for Madigan’s help securing Solis a lucrative state board appointment.

RELATED: