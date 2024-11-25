Madigan trial: Tapes reveal alleged bribery in Chinatown development deal

The Brief Former Ald. Danny Solis testified in court that he brokered a deal between a developer and Speaker Mike Madigan to secure political favor for his re-election, offering Madigan's legal services in exchange for zoning changes. Solis, the government’s star witness in Madigan’s corruption trial, claimed Madigan’s influence was critical, though Madigan’s defense argued Solis was the one committing crimes through bribery and payoffs.



Former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis testified in court Monday that he wanted to curry political favor with Speaker of the House Mike Madigan so that he would win re-election as an alderman.

In 2014, Solis brought Madigan a developer who needed help with real estate taxes, Madigan’s specialty.

Solis is the government’s star witness in the Madigan corruption trial.

Both are seen and heard on a tape that was played in court, a recording of a meeting at Madigan’s law office. Solis brought Madigan a Chinese developer who wanted to build a Best Western hotel in Chinatown and develop the parking lot under the CTA Red Line.

However, a zoning change was needed and Solis was the head of the Zoning Committee for Chicago.

Solis testified he told the Chinese developer there was no better firm than Madigan’s and if he gave Madigan the real estate tax business, then Solis would make sure the Zoning Change would happen. And it did pass.

The developer said he would contribute to a fundraiser to re-elect Solis.

Madigan’s attorney said the tapes prove that Solis was the real criminal, trading favors, accepting bribes, taking payoffs.

Solis testified he told the Chinese developer to do business with Madigan because the speaker can get anything he wants when it comes to state government. The hotel was never built.

The testimony is related to the racketeering conspiracy charges against Madigan.