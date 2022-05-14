Madison Harris: Chicago police look for missing girl who has not been seen for 10 days
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for missing girl Madison Harris, who was last seen 10 days ago in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Harris, 15, was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes when she left her home on the 1600 block of North Drake on May 4.
She is 5 feet tall and weighs 126 pounds.
If you have information, Chicago police can be reached at (312) 746-6554.