Madison Harris: Chicago police look for missing girl who has not been seen for 10 days

Chicago police are looking for missing girl Madison Harris, who was last seen 10 days ago in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Harris, 15, was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes when she left her home on the 1600 block of North Drake on May 4.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 126 pounds.

If you have information, Chicago police can be reached at (312) 746-6554.