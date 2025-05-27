Major Antioch swamp fire leaves minor damage at trailer park, no injuries

A major fire on Monday at a swamp in far north suburban Antioch left some minor damage to a nearby trailer park but no injuries.

What we know:

Crews were called to the 26000 block of West Oak Avenue around 12:42 p.m. when they found the large fire directly behind a trailer park, according to a news release.

Additional crews from Lake Village, Fox Lake, Spring Grove, Grayslake, New Port, and Round Lake, along with Wisconsin crews from Salem Lakes, were called in to help.

Crews worked for about three hours to extinguish the flames.

All the trailers were saved although some sustained minor damage.

Damage was seen at a trailer park after a massive marina fire on May 26, 2025, in Antioch.

One witness told Fox 32, "and there was a big boom, and I thought something exploded. All of the sudden, I just looked out and the whole place in back was engulfed in flames in the blink of an eye. It was incredible. I'd never saw anything like it before in my life."

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Antioch Fire Department, New Port, Round Lake and Lake Villa.