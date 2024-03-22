Texas school bus crash: 1 boy, 1 man killed in Bastrop County crash; 53 people evaluated

A boy and a man were killed after a major crash involving a Hays CISD school bus, a concrete truck and another vehicle in Bastrop County on Friday, March 22.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, around 1:59 p.m., a crash was reported with more than 40 people involved near SH 21 and Caldwell Road.

Texas DPS said a concrete truck ran into a school bus. A vehicle that was behind the school bus was also involved in the crash.

One student, who was on the bus, and one man, who was in a third vehicle involved in the crash, were killed, DPS said. There were also several injuries inside the school bus.

According to Hays CISD, a school bus carrying Tom Green Elementary pre-K students was involved in the crash. The students were returning from a field trip to the Bastrop Zoo.

There were 44 students and 11 adults on the bus, the school district said.

"Parents of students on the bus have been notified directly from the campus. The district is in the process of conducting reunification. Hays CISD transportation staff, counselors, safety and security personnel, and other administrators have all joined first responders either at the accident scene or at the reunification location," Hays CISD said in a statement.

At this time, SH 21 near the Caldwell/Bastrop County line is shut down.

Hays CISD Superintendent Eric Wright released a statement following the crash: