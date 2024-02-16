Major crash in Joliet: Driver killed after vehicle collides with semi-truck

A man was killed in an early morning crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle in Joliet.

The incident happened just after 5:30 a.m. Friday in the southbound lanes of Route 53, north of West Sharp Road.

Joliet police say a Western Star 4900 semi-tractor with a trailer was stopped in the curb lane of southbound Rt 53 when a Chevrolet Cobalt crashed into the back of the semi.

Police say the semi's hazard lights were on at the time of the crash and the driver, a 62-year-old resident of Manitoba, Canada, came to a complete stop before the crash occurred. The driver was uninjured.

The driver of the Cobalt, a 23-year-old man, died at the scene, according to officials. His identity hasn't been released.

The road was temporarily closed after the crash as emergency crews worked the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone with more information or video of the wreck is urged to contact the Traffic Unit at 815-724-3010.

