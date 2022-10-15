Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Soldier Field raises nearly $550,000

article

Thousands of people participated in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday morning.

One of the teams was founded by Darby Tingue and Caroline McCarthy, whose mothers Robin Tingue and Lisa McCarthy passed away from breast cancer. They raised nearly $28,000, which was the highest amount raised by a non-corporate team and a spot they've held for two years now.

"I'm so proud of [my daughter] and everything that she's accomplished raising money for a great cause," said Kevin McCarthy.

Overall, nearly $550,000 was raised at Saturday's event. The money goes to support patients and families. You can still donate at acsevents.org.