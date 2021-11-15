Expand / Collapse search

Male with rifle opens fire from second floor of North Mayfair apartment, SWAT responds

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - SWAT officers responded after a male suspect opened fire from the second floor of an apartment in North Mayfair on the Northwest Side.

About 1:20 a.m., SWAT officers were en route after a person opened fire from the second floor of an apartment building in the 4000 block of West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago police said.

A male turned himself in to police without incident and police say the area is now safe.

A rifle was recovered from the scene, according to police.

No injuries have been reported and no other details were immediately available.

SWAT officers remain on the scene.