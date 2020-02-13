Mamba Sports Foundation renamed in honor of Gigi Bryant

article

In commemoration of Gianna Bryant, the Mamba Sports Foundation has decided to rename themselves as the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon. Vanesa Bryant posted on Instagram saying “There is no #24 without #2”.

She goes on to say the mission of the foundation remains the same—“to provide opportunities to young people through sports.” Vanessa then thanked everyone for their support and kind donations.

Gigi Bryant, 13, her father Kobe Bryant and seven others died on the morning of Jan. 26 when their helicopter crashed into a mountainside in Calabasas.

The helicopter was flying to a basketball game at Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park.

Bryant coached Gigi’s team, which was scheduled to play that afternoon. She and two teammates were among the nine people killed.

The victims were identified as John Altobelli, along with his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa, Sarah and Payton Chester, youth basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.

A preliminary report released Friday by the National Transportation Safety Board stated that wreckage from the helicopter that crashed did not show any sign of engine failure. The NTSB update included factual details, however, findings about a cause for the crash isn’t expected for a year or more.

Following news of Bryant’s death, fans spontaneously swarmed Staples Center within hours of the crash, creating a massive memorial of flowers, balloons, jerseys, stuffed toys and basketballs. The items have been removed and fans were urged to donate to the foundation rather than bring more gifts and flowers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.