Congressman introduces Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act
U.S. Congressman Brad Sherman (D-Sherman Oaks) introduced the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act Thursday, which would require the Federal Aviation Administration to strengthen federal safety standards for helicopters.
NBA changing All-Star Game format, adding a Kobe tribute
The NBA announced major changes to the All-Star format on Thursday.
Shaq to donate Super Bowl party proceeds to families of helicopter crash victims
"Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life," Shaq wrote on Twitter.
LA County coroner's office officially IDs remaining helicopter crash victims
According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, through the use of DNA and fingerprints, has identified all nine of the victims who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday involving Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, announced on Wednesday evening.
Down to the wire: Game-winning shot by Arizona high school basketball player goes viral
It happened in just the nick of time, but a game-winning shot by a basketball player at a Chandler high school has gone viral.
Video seemingly captures audio of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashing into Calabasas hillside
FOX 11 obtained exclusive video that appears to capture the audio of the doomed helicopter that was carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others as it crashed into a Calabasas hillside.
Vanessa Bryant posts statement on deaths of Kobe, Gianna
Vanessa Bryant released a statement on her Instagram account addressing the deaths of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna.
Stunning mural honors Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna on basketball court in Philippines
A massive mural honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna covers the floor of an outdoor basketball court in the Philippines after their tragic deaths.
ESPN anchor's touching tribute to Kobe Bryant goes viral
The video took off on social media, garnering thousands of retweets and likes. The hashtag #GirlDad also started trending on the social media platform.
College basketball player drops 81 points in a game to honor Kobe Bryant
Yazid Powell, a freshman guard or the Community College of Beaver County, scored 81 points Monday night.
Bodies of Kobe Bryant, 8 other victims recovered from helicopter crash scene
Wreckage from the helicopter crash that killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant and eight other people was removed from a Calabasas hillside on Tuesday and hauled away for closer examination by federal investigators, while coroner's officials confirmed they have recovered the remains of everyone aboard the ill-fated flight.
Restaurant in Ventura, California honors Kobe Bryant with unique cup of coffee
As many people across Southern California and around the world continue paying their respects to former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, many fans have gathered at a Ventura coffee shop and restaurant where unique drinks honoring the basketball legend are being served up.
Ticket prices approach $1,000 for first Lakers game after death of Kobe Bryant
Ticket prices for the first Los Angeles Lakers game following the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant have skyrocketed, as fans return to what many have called “the house that Kobe built.”
Shaquille O'Neal expresses grief over Kobe Bryant's death: 'I'm not doing well. I'm sick'
Shaquille O'Neal mourned the life of his former teammate Kobe Bryant during a recent interview on "The Big Podcast With Shaq."
‘He was one of the few people I would trust with my life’: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash remembered
New details are beginning to emerge about the pilot who was flying a luxury helicopter in a flight that would end his life, along with the lives of Kobe Bryant, three children and four parents.
Nike didn’t pull Kobe Bryant items; they sold out
Nike ended speculation that they pulled items related to Kobe Bryant after his death in a helicopter crash. The company said the items sold out.
Pilot of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter tried to avoid heavy fog before crash
Authorities say the veteran pilot of a helicopter that crashed, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others, tried to avoid fog so heavy it grounded police choppers.
UConn, Gianna Bryant’s dream school, honors late teen with team jersey: 'Forever a Husky'
Kobe Bryant had previously said his daughter was “hell bent” on playing for UConn and one day for the WNBA.
What we know about the victims in Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash
Nine people were killed when a helicopter plunged into a hillside outside of Los Angeles, including NBA star Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter. Here’s what we have confirmed about all of the victims.
LeBron James breaks silence on Kobe Bryant's death: 'I'm heartbroken and devastated my brother!'
LeBron James broke his silence on Kobe Bryant’s death on Monday night, writing a heartfelt caption on Instagram and posting several photos of the late Los Angeles Lakers star.