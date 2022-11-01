Man, 18, charged in armed carjacking on Southwest Side

article

A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking and robbery last month in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

Mose Ruiz, 18, is accused of flashing a gun and taking a vehicle and property from another 18-year-old on Oct. 13 in the 3500 block of West 65th Place, according to police.

Ruiz, of Clearing, was arrested Saturday in the 5900 block of West 64th Street.

He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, armed robbery and possession of ammunition without a valid FOID.

Ruiz is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.