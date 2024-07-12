Man, 18, charged with robbing CTA bus rider at gunpoint

article

A man was charged with robbing a CTA bus rider at gunpoint Thursday morning on Chicago's South Side.

Tony Wilson, 18, allegedly held up a 17-year-old boy at gunpoint around 9:30 a.m. while they were on a CTA bus in the 11400 block of South Halsted Street, police said.

Wilson was arrested minutes later roughly a block away from the robbery. He was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, both felonies.

Wilson has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday. No further information was provided.