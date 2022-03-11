Man, 18, charged with carjacking Chicago rideshare driver at gunpoint

An 18-year-old man was charged with carjacking a rideshare driver in Chicago in August 2021, police said.

According to Chicago police, the man, who was a minor when the incident occurred, was identified as the suspect who carjacked a 38-year-old rideshare driver at gunpoint on August 14, 2021, in the 7800 block of South May – Auburn Gresham.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The man was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

The 18-year-old will appear in juvenile court on Friday, police said.

Advertisement

No additional information is available at this time.