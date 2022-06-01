Man, 18, charged with shooting at 57-year-old man in South Lawndale

An 18-year-old Chicago man is accused of shooting at a 57-year-old man on the West Side.

Humberto Ramos has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm/occupied vehicle.

On March 13, 2022, Ramos allegedly shot at the victim in the 3000 block of South Keeler Avenue in the South Lawndale neighborhood.

Ramos was arrested on May 30, 2022, in the 2600 block of South Spaulding Avenue.

Humberto Ramos | Chicago Police Department

No further information was immediately available.