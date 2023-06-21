Man, 18, drowns in Lake Michigan in NW Indiana

A man died after being pulled from Lake Michigan Tuesday evening in Porter, Indiana.

Emergency crews were called to Porter Beach around 6:50 p.m. for a report of an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl in need of rescue, according to Porter police.

A Good Samaritan pulled the 14-year-old girl out of the water but the 18-year-old was lost for roughly 20 minutes before he was pulled to shore.

Both of them were transported to a nearby hospital where the girl was reportedly "doing fine," police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The man was pronounced dead around 9 p.m. He has not yet been identified.

Indiana State Police Conservation Officers will also be conducting an investigation.