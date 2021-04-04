Man, 18, in critical condition after being shot while driving in the Loop

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in the Loop.

He was driving with his girlfriend about 7:10 a.m. in the first block of North Lower Wacker Drive when several vehicles started following them, and a person in one of the vehicles fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 18-year-old was struck in the neck and taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

